Veterinary science program offered for youth April 18 at Hebbronville

Registration is now open for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Veterinary Science Certificate Program and East Foundation Animal Science Instructional Course to be held April 18 at the San Antonio Viejo Ranch near Hebbronville.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is designed for youth 14-18 years old, said Nikki Boutwell, program coordinator in the Texas A&M Department of Animal Science. Parents will be asked to drop off their children but not stay.

Advance registration is required. The cost of the program is $75, which includes snacks, lunch, a T-shirt and ground transportation. The program is open for individuals, schools and clubs, with special prices for groups. Attendance is limited to the first 100 students.

“We are working hard to offer more opportunities for students across the state to have exposure not only to veterinary science, but also to animal science and career paths in agriculture,” Boutwell said.

The Veterinary Science Certificate Program is a nationally recognized program designed for students interested in becoming veterinary assistants. Participating students are typically interested in pursuing an associate, undergraduate or graduate degree in the veterinary science field.

“This one-day outing will offer learning opportunities for students interested in veterinary and animal science,” Boutwell said. “They will be exposed to different ranch working facilities, as well as current research on ocelots and quail, wildlife species and other regional issues that the ranch faces. I’m so excited we can offer a great experience like this to our youth and showcase the amazing research and work that the East Foundation specializes in.”

The East Foundation promotes the advancement of land stewardship through ranching, science and education on over 217,000 acres of native south Texas rangeland, operated as six separate ranches in Jim Hogg, Kenedy, Starr and Willacy counties.

