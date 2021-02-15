USDA suspends debt collections, foreclosures for farm loan programs

Due to the national public health emergency caused by COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the temporary suspension of past-due debt collections and foreclosures for distressed borrowers under the Farm Storage Facility Loan and the Direct Farm Loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency.

USDA will temporarily suspend nonjudicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments, and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice; and USDA will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to stop judicial foreclosures and evictions on accounts that were previously referred to the Department of Justice. Additionally, USDA has extended deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers. In addition, for the guaranteed loan program, flexibilities have been made available to lenders to assist in servicing their customers.

The announcement by USDA expands previous actions undertaken by the department to lessen financial hardship. According to USDA data, more than 12,000 borrowers — approximately 10% of all borrowers — are eligible for the relief. Overall, FSA lends to more than 129,000 farmers, ranchers and producers.