USDA: Sign-up extended for Conservation Reserve Program

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the Conservation Reserve Program general sign-up period, which had previously been announced as ending on Feb. 12. USDA will continue to accept offers as it takes this opportunity for the incoming administration to evaluate ways to increase enrollment. Under the previous administration, incentives and rental payment rates were reduced, resulting in an enrollment shortfall of over 4 million acres. The program, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, provides annual rental payments for 10 to 15 years for land devoted to conservation purposes, as well as other types of payments.
Before the general CRP sign-up period ends, producers will have the opportunity to adjust or resubmit their offers to take advantage of planned improvements to the program.
“The Conservation Reserve Program provides a tremendous opportunity to address climate change both by retiring marginal cropland and by restoring grasslands, wetlands and forests,” said Robert Bonnie, deputy chief of staff, Office of the Secretary. “CRP has a 35-year track record of success beyond just climate benefits, by providing income to producers, improving water quality, reducing erosion and supporting wildlife habitat and the hunting and fishing opportunities that go along with it. By extending this sign-up period, we’ll have time to evaluate and implement changes to get this neglected program back on track.”
This sign-up for CRP gives producers an opportunity to enroll land for the first time or reenroll land under existing contracts that will be expiring Sept. 30. All interested producers, including those on Indian reservations and with trust lands, are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center for more information.
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other service center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service centers that are open for appointments will prescreen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, email and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.