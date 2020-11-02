USDA seeks public feedback on its crop insurance program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is seeking public comments on recommended improvements to the Pasture, Rangeland, Forage (PRF) Rainfall Index Crop Insurance Program by Nov. 5. RMA contracted for an independent evaluation of the PRF program to determine its effectiveness as a risk management tool for livestock producers.

“We want to be sure that the recommendations RMA implements are good for the industry and good for livestock producers,” said RMA administrator Martin Barbre. “We are always looking for feedback and making adjustments to ensure that our insurance products protect producers and help them manage their risk, including lack of rainfall, and protect the integrity of the program.”

In addition to the PRF program, the recommendations could be applied to other rainfall index programs such as apiculture and annual forage, therefore RMA recommends that all interested parties submit comments by Nov. 5. RMA will review all comments and determine what recommendations should be implemented for the 2022 crop year.

The independent evaluation includes several recommendations, including:

• Adjusting the county base value (CBV) productivity range

• Better targeting of indemnities