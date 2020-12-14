USDA programs emphasize resource conservation, environmental quality

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the sign-up periods for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and the CRP Grasslands in 2021.

Sign-up for general CRP will be open from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12, and sign-up for CRP Grasslands runs from March 15 to April 23. Both programs are competitive and provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.

“The Conservation Reserve Program and the many focused programs that come under it, like CRP Grasslands, are some of our most critical tools we have to help producers better manage their operations while conserving natural resources,” said Richard Fordyce, administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency. “As one of our nation’s largest conservation endeavors, CRP has proved to protect our valuable resources, and next year’s sign-up gives our farmers and ranchers an opportunity to enroll for the first time or continue their participation for another term.”

General sign-up