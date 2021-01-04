USDA program offers incentive payments for conservation efforts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing incentive payments for practices installed on land enrolled in the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). USDA’s Farm Service Agency is upping the practice incentive payment for installing practices, from 5% to 20%. Additionally, producers will receive a 10% incentive payment for water quality practices on land enrolled in CRP’s continuous sign-up. FSA administers CRP on behalf of the Commodity Credit Corporation.

“The Conservation Reserve Program provides agricultural producers and landowners with a tool to conserve natural resources on their land that is less suitable for farming,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “We offer a number of CRP initiatives, including continuous CRP, which greatly benefits natural resources like water. Increasing the incentive payment gives farmers even more reason to participate in continuous CRP, one of our nation’s largest conservation endeavors.”

Under continuous CRP, producers can enroll environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices with sign-up available at any time. FSA automatically accepts offers provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and the enrollment levels do not exceed the number of acres FSA is allowed to enroll in CRP, which was set by the 2018 Farm Bill.