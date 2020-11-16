USDA offers loan programs for beginning farmers, ranchers

If you’re new to farming or ranching, access to capital is one of your biggest needs, whether it’s to purchase property or equipment or to meet operating costs. USDA offers a variety of loans, which can help producers start or grow their operations.

We know the need is great, and we partnered with the Farm Credit Administration to hold a virtual lending summit, bringing together USDA and our commercial lending partners to discuss ways to maximize opportunities for new farmers. During this event, a panel of beginning farmers and ranchers discussed their relationships with agricultural lenders and the Farm Service Agency (FSA), highlighting the importance of having a lender they can work with to grow their business.

“We need to encourage more people to follow the calling to farming and ranching, and we want people to know that USDA and other organizations have resources available to help,” said Bill Northey, USDA undersecretary for farm production and conservation. “As a farmer myself, I know the value of ‘virtually’ sitting around the table together with agricultural lenders and FSA so we can discover what is working well and where we need to make improvements to our programs.”