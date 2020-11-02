USDA announces free services to sign, share documents online

Farmers and ranchers working with USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) or Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) can now sign and share documents online in just a few clicks. By using Box or OneSpan, producers can digitally complete business transactions without leaving their homes or agricultural operations. Both services are free, secure and available for multiple FSA and NRCS programs.

“Box and OneSpan support social distancing measures while providing efficient, user-friendly options for our customers to conduct business with us without needing to interrupt the productivity of their workday,” said Gary Six, FSA state executive director for Texas.

Clint Evans, acting NRCS state conservationist, said, “Given the critical goods and services our farmers and ranchers provide, any time saved or opportunity to streamline is a big win.”

Box is a secure, cloud-based site where FSA or NRCS documents can be managed and shared. Producers who choose to use Box can create a username and password to access their secure account, where documents can be downloaded, printed, manually signed, scanned, uploaded and shared digitally with service center staff. This service is available to any FSA or NRCS customer with access to a mobile device or computer with printer connectivity.