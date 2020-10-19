USAID's Feed the Future initiative marks decade of fighting hunger

In a recorded video, Granger thanked Feed the Future for the award and reiterated her commitment to the initiative.

“Mrs. Lowey and I have worked on this Feed the Future Initiative since the early days,” Granger said. “We both agree that when it comes to foreign aid, we must ensure that our investments are not only helping solve the immediate problem but they’re creating long-term results. That’s exactly what Feed the Future does. And that’s why we’re so proud to join my colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, in supporting it.”

Stover offered an additional thanks for Granger’s work.

“Congresswoman Granger is a beacon of leadership for our state and nation, and she certainly deserves this recognition,” Stover said. “Her work as subcommittee chair of State and Foreign Operations in the early days of Feed the Future set this program on a path for success, and she has seen it through in her current role as ranking member of the House Committee on Appropriations. She is a true supporter of Texas A&M and our global agriculture research programs that empower small-scale farmers, increase nutrition and build resiliency.”

Julie Borlaug, vice president of external relations at Inari and granddaughter of Norman Borlaug, provided concluding remarks for the celebration.

“My grandfather’s last words were, ‘Take it to the farm. Our innovations, our research is only good when we can get it to the people and to the farmers,’” she said. “I would also like to add, ‘Take it to the public.’ Our Congress supports USAID, and our public doesn’t often understand why the support is so important. It’s a very small percentage of our budget but a very important percentage that must continue and must increase.”