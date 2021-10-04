Understanding animal instincts makes livestock chores safer

Working with livestock represents a daily routine for producers, but it’s important to stay aware of potential dangers when it comes to working with animals.

Animal-related farm injuries rank in the top three when it comes to farm accidents, according to data from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Much of those happen around larger animals, such as cattle and horses, according to NIOSH.

Planning ahead should help reduce many of those injuries, says Denise Schwab, extension livestock specialist with Iowa State University. This involves always having an escape route and proper handling equipment.

“You have to respect the animals and understand their comfort zone,” she says. “For example, if cattle get excited, you need to step back and let them calm down.”

Cattle accustomed to being around humans are less likely to get stirred up during routine daily chores. That also makes them easier to handle when it comes to vaccinating, Schwab says.

Producers also need to be cognizant of timing. Schwab says cows can become easily agitated after calving, and bulls will be more aggressive during breeding season.

It’s also important to understand animal behavior.