Two Texas A&M AgriLife faculty garner National Cotton Council recognition

Two Texas A&M AgriLife faculty members, as well as several Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences students, brought back honors from the recent National Cotton Council’s Beltwide Cotton Conferences in San Antonio.

Juan Landivar, director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Weslaco and Corpus Christi, was recognized with the Outstanding Career Research Award in Cotton Agronomy for his decades-long contributions to the cotton industry.

Emi Kimura, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist and state peanut specialist, Vernon, was presented the Dr. J. Tom Cothren Award for Outstanding Research in Cotton in the area of agronomy/physiology and soil science.

Described as a unique visionary, Landivar has devoted a career to innovations that alter how we think about cotton agronomy, said Kater Hake, Cotton Incorporated vice president, in a letter of support.