Tips for fall calving in hot weather

After a mild summer, the Oklahoma heat has arrived just as fall calving herds will begin seeing calves hit the ground. With this in mind, we focus on the challenges faced in fall calving herds in hot weather.

The primary challenge is the impact high temperatures have on newborn and young calves. While fall calving is often easier than calving in the winter and early spring, when temperatures are high, it can create unhealthy conditions for calves.

The thermoneutral zone for a young calf is between 50 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Likewise, cows calving in hot weather are more likely to become overheated and exhausted sooner in the process than a cow calving in cooler temperatures. This can lead to prolonged calving and more stress on both cow and calf.

When fall calving is taking place during high temperatures, beware of the following:

Heat stress is actually harder on young calves than cold stress. When calves are heat stressed they lose appetite, eat less and are quicker to become dehydrated.

Newborn calves have an immature “thermostat” and accordingly have more problems regulating body temperature during weather extremes.