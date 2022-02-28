Time to add clovers to your pastures

Nitrogen fertilizer prices have reached over $750 per ton for urea (over 85 cents per pound of nitrogen), with expectations that it could reach over $1,000 per ton. This is a good time to consider using legumes in our pastures to replace nitrogen fertilizers.

Forage legumes can fix 50 to 150 (or more) pounds of nitrogen from the air, depending on the density of the legume stand. Clover plantings are often most successful when planting in late winter to early spring (February and early March), so it is time to get this on your mind.

Clovers and most other legumes require neutral pH and proper soil phosphorus and potassium. Hopefully, you have been following extension recommendations and soil testing, and correcting pH and soil fertility issues when fertilizers were cheaper.

If you are considering planting clovers first you should soil test the sites you are considering planting. Clovers do not fixate nitrogen as well in acid soils, so pH greater than 6.0 is a must. If pH, phosphorus and potassium are adequate or easily corrected in some sites but not others, plant clovers in the better sites. Then grass should be grazed or mowed closely. The reduction in plant residue enables good seed-to-soil contact for better germination and seedling survival.