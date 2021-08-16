The power of one. Will you be the one?

“There’s no way beef production could ever be reduced.”

“We take the best care of our cattle. Who is someone from the city to question our care?”

“What do you mean that you like a hamburger made from plants better than a beef burger?”

“Beef should be consumed every day; how could someone not want to eat beef?”

Reality is that we can’t bury our heads in the sand and not recognize these challenges are very real and imminent. Just because we believe in our beef products does not mean that a majority of metropolitan consumers do as well. And their voices outnumber our agricultural constituency across the U.S.

So, what is the solution and how can you help? Speak up! Here’s where the power of one comes into play. If each and every beef producer will have a conversation with someone who is not directly involved in agriculture or the beef industry, we begin an exponential push of positive commentary.