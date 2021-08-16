The power of one. Will you be the one?

“Yes, that is correct, I am a rancher. We raise cattle.”
“Well no, I’m not ashamed to own cattle that are eventually harvested to provide protein for consumers.”
“I understand that you are vegan and respect your choice. I am a proud meat consumer. I hope you will give me the same respect for my choice.”
“Well, sir, do you know that cattle are upcylers? They consume forages (grass, silage, hay, etc) and convert those to protein that feed people.”
These are all comments that many agriculture advocates are making in response to conversations they have with individuals who are not beef industry supporters. Today’s consumer climate is more challenging for beef producers and agriculture in general than ever before.
A larger percentage of consumers are further removed from agricultural production than a few generations ago. Couple this with misinformation that runs rampant in many metropolitan areas and the challenge beef producers face is increasing.
The internet and social media have increased means and speed for communication for both sides. All too often, incorrectly presented information is presented as factual, and many are easily deceived.
If you are a beef producer, all of this likely makes your blood boil. You have thoughts like:
“There’s no way beef production could ever be reduced.”
“We take the best care of our cattle. Who is someone from the city to question our care?”
“What do you mean that you like a hamburger made from plants better than a beef burger?”
“Beef should be consumed every day; how could someone not want to eat beef?”
Reality is that we can’t bury our heads in the sand and not recognize these challenges are very real and imminent. Just because we believe in our beef products does not mean that a majority of metropolitan consumers do as well. And their voices outnumber our agricultural constituency across the U.S.
So, what is the solution and how can you help? Speak up! Here’s where the power of one comes into play. If each and every beef producer will have a conversation with someone who is not directly involved in agriculture or the beef industry, we begin an exponential push of positive commentary.
At holiday gatherings, do you gather with relatives who aren’t involved in agriculture? You could initiate a conversation about the nutritional value of beef, or land stewardship. If you interact with teenagers in some aspect of your life, you can provide positive and factual information about the beef industry. If you are on social media, you can use pictures and videos to present positive images of your cattle operation.