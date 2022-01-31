The calving process – understanding the three stages of parturition

When should we assist? Offering assistance is a matter of judgment, and good judgment is the result of experience. If you have a cow or heifer laboring and don’t know when stage two began, you will need to do a vaginal exam. If possible, have the cow up on her feet, restrained in a well-lit area that is safe for both you and the cow. It is much easier when both you and the cow are standing. Start by cleaning the cow’s vulva, rectum and surrounding area, as well as your hands and arms with soap and water. Cleanliness is important. Wear protective sleeves. Gentleness and lubrication are important. Feel for the cervix — if not dilated it will feel as if your hand passes through or along a firm, tubular or circular structure. Once fully dilated, you should no longer feel the cervical ridge.