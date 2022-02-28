Texas to lead drone data processing as part of $15 million national wheat project

“Instead of having just the Texas A&M data, we will have access to 18 other programs that we can coordinate with on yield and disease data,” he said. “Our goal is not just to store data, but also to make it accessible by all the programs. It is extremely valuable for us to interact with one another to breed the best varieties for the future.”

Ibrahim said the project will bring greater efficiency to the breeding process.

“We can look at more lines in the field in less time,” he said. “This should increase breeding efficiency and ultimately benefit the producer as we translate into higher yield, quality and tolerance to disease and antibiotic stresses.”

The biggest benefits of the project may still be unknown, though, the breeders said.

“Wheat breeding programs across the U.S. collecting and sharing their performance and genetic data is an incredible opportunity,” Rudd said. “So, what is the bigger dataset going to tell us that we were not getting from the smaller datasets? This provides data that we were not able to gather before, and when everyone starts looking at that, then we may discover even greater benefits.