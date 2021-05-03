Texas Sheep and Goat Expo set for August return in San Angelo

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has announced the dates and theme for the seventh annual Texas Sheep and Goat Expo. The event is set for Aug. 20-21 at the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena at the San Angelo Fairgrounds.
“Feeding and Nutrition” will be the theme of this year’s event, with a focus on sheep and goat market prices.
“We are excited to be planning the return of the industry’s preeminent expo event,” said Robert Pritz, event coordinator and AgriLife Extension regional program leader in San Angelo. “We were thrilled by how well last year’s event went after we had to go to an online, virtual format for the first time due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, but we’re thrilled about the prospect of getting to meet face-to-face once more and fellowshipping with each other.”
The event draws producers from across Texas, out of state, and as far away as Australia. It is the largest event of its type in Texas and one of the largest sheep and goat industry educational programs in the world, Pritz said.
The expo will feature guest speakers, educational seminars and numerous live sessions for participants to choose from. The event covers a range of industry topics, including addressing the concerns and challenges facing today’s producer in light of recent events, as well as the exciting changes happening in the industry involving technological advances and new services.
“New this year are concurrent sessions dedicated to novice sheep and goat producers, our Sheep 101 Series,” Pritz said.
The 48th Sheep and Goat Field Day will also be held in conjunction with the expo. The event will be held the morning of Aug. 20 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in San Angelo. The free field day allows participants to hear from experts and observe firsthand the center’s sheep and goats, livestock guardian dog program and the recently expanded services of the Bill Sims wool lab.
For more information, contact Pritz at 325-653-4576 or check https://agrilife.org/agrilifesheepandgoat/, which will be updated as more plans are made.