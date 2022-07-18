Texas Sheep and Goat Expo set for Aug. 19-20

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s eighth annual Texas Sheep and Goat Expo will be held Aug. 19-20 in San Angelo. The largest event of its kind in Texas, the expo draws industry producers from across the country and internationally. This year’s theme is “Protecting Your Investment.”

The expo will be held at 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena at the San Angelo Fairgrounds, 4722 Grape Creek Road.On Aug. 19, the expo will run from noon to 8:30 p.m. The event will start at 7 a.m. on Aug. 20 and conclude at 1 p.m.

The cost is $75, if registered in advance at https://tx.ag/TSGE22, or $100 onsite. Lunch is included both days in addition to dinner on Aug. 19 and breakfast on Aug. 20. Mike Conaway, former U.S. congressman from District 11, is the featured dinner speaker.

“In today’s economic environment with supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing input cost, producers are working to make the right choices to maintain their operations for generations to come,” said Robert Pritz, event coordinator and AgriLife Extension regional program leader in San Angelo. “We hope the expo can help producers make those vital decisions and protect the sustainability of their operations.”

The expo will feature guest speakers, educational seminars and live sessions for participants to choose from. The event will cover a wide range of industry topics on Aug. 20, including business and marketing, wildlife management, health and management 101, and Path to the Plate lamb and goat meal ideas and recipes.

On Aug. 20, the concurrent sessions will allow participants to focus on the track of their choice: wool sheep, hair sheep, club lambs, meat goats or Angora goats. There will be exhibitors and vendor presentations both days.

A youth program and the Sheep and Goat Skill-a-Thon are also on the schedule, taking place Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 49th Sheep and Goat Field Day will also be held in conjunction with the expo. The free event will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in San Angelo. Participants will hear from experts and observe firsthand the center’s sheep and goats, livestock guardian dog program and the Bill Sims wool lab.

For more information, updates and schedules as they are finalized, check the official website, https://agrilife.org/agrilifesheepandgoat/.