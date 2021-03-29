Texas lamb, goat meat markets thriving amid high demand

The traditional feeder market, which prefers larger framed, wool-type lambs fed to 140-180 pounds, and mimics the beef industry as far as processing and logistics, is not as common in Texas as it used to be, he said. The vast majority of Texas lambs are smaller-framed hair sheep that typically weigh 40-80 pounds, and prices for Texas lambs are driven primarily by the demand from diverse consumers concentrated in major population centers around the state and nation, Redden said.

Lambs are shipped live to the markets where they are sold directly to consumers or harvested by processors and distributed to specialty grocers and butcher shops. These nontraditional markets demand smaller, leaner lambs and pay a premium for them.

“The market has been strong for some time now, but prices continue to trend upward,” he said.

Prices reflect demand

Lamb production is limited in the U.S. because very few regions have climates and production conditions that sheep perform well in compared to other livestock.

Redden said Western parts of Texas are ecologically perfect for sheep. Native plant species include many varieties of browse that sheep find palatable, and the arid conditions make controlling internal parasites easier.