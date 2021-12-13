Texas citrus continues comeback from winter storm

“Trees that were too young or too old did not fare well,” he said. “If producers had older trees that were in decline before the storm, or very young trees, they were likely bulldozed, and it’s still up in the air as to whether those acres will return to production in many cases.”

Citrus orchards look to bounce back

Most crops and orchards were insured, and there is hope that Texas citrus will return to pre-storm levels, but it remains uncertain.

Anciso said producers were hesitant to make major investments into their orchards following the freeze even after they saw new growth on trees. Input costs, including fertilizer, fuel, pesticides and fungicides, were all up significantly, and availability was limited in some cases. Young citrus trees were also in short supply, which was a problem for growers hoping to reestablish their orchards and have fruit in three to five years.

“I think production next year will be back to normal as far as per-acre production because most trees that made it are looking really good,” he said. “But it will be a while before we know how it all shakes out for the industry here.”