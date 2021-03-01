Texas A&M study examines microbiome role in beef cattle reproduction

“Now, using a sequencing-type approach, we are able to determine all the bacteria in a certain environment,” Poole said.

The reproductive microbiome

Poole said the presence and activity of symbiotic bacteria in the reproductive tract and its effects on fertility is relatively unknown in cattle, and so that is where she will concentrate her research.

She believes that variation in reproductive hormone secretion and/or immune function control the bacterial species diversity in the uterus, which subsequently affects pregnancy establishment and maintenance in beef cattle.

“The producer doesn’t necessarily need to understand the different types of bacteria,” Poole said. “My research will take the concepts the producers understand along the lines of the estrous cycle, estrous synchronization protocols and reproductive hormones; and I will see how those relate to the microbiome so that we can find ways to potentially manipulate it, from a hormonal standpoint, to create a healthy microbiome to establish a pregnancy.”

She said she will be using standard estrous synch protocols that producers are used to, such as using GnRH or prostaglandin injections to create a high estrogen or high progesterone environment and seeing how that manipulates the bacterial species.