Texas A&M plans to become world’s top animal science department

A grant-funded project led by Tom Hairgrove, DVM, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service cattle veterinary specialist, demonstrates the commitment to stakeholder engagement. The grant to establish a rural veterinarian network will provide education and assistance with a goal of making rural veterinary practices sustainable while increasing producer profits through proactive measures.

More than a classroom

Texas A&M has the largest Department of Animal Science in the country, with an enrollment this year of 1,277 undergraduates. Lamb said the department has updated its curriculum to ensure these students are meeting the needs of the industry upon graduation.

“We’ve implemented or modernized our undergraduate curriculum for our current students,” he said. “Thirty years ago, students came from rural areas with some form of animal experience coming in. Today, our student population is very different — 70%-80% don’t come from agriculture backgrounds.”

Students coming into the department tend to have a good experience or appreciation for science, Lamb said, but need more exposure to the animal side of the education process. To make that happen, he said they are improving their labs and facilities across the department, as well as implementing new teaching tools.