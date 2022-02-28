Texas A&M institute releases new Texas landowner survey

The Texas Land Trends program of the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, a part of Texas A&M AgriLife, has released the 2022 Landowner Survey for landowners who own or operate private working lands in Texas.

This voluntary questionnaire serves to gather information on the needs, preferences, concerns and challenges landowners face regarding the everyday management of property.

The Landowner Survey can be taken at tx.ag/TexasLandownerSurvey.

Released once every five years, the survey seeks to identify the special characteristics and values of the diverse people who collectively own and manage the 141 million acres of privately owned farms and ranches in Texas. It examines changes in demography, economy and natural resources of the state.

“Texas working lands are among the most productive farms, ranches and energy producers in the country,” said Roel Lopez, director of the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute. “Since private rural working lands comprise most of the open space in Texas, private rural landowners and their management decisions help shape our statewide resources.