Texas A&M Forest Service continues to help western states battle wildfires

The Texas A&M Forest Service continues to send firefighters, overhead and equipment to respond to wildfires burning across the country.

There are large fires burning across the U.S., nearly all of them in the west, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 21,000 wildland firefighters and overhead support are committed to these incidents.

Since June, 174 of Texas’ agency personnel have responded to wildfire incidents in other states. More than 50 agency employees are assisting with suppression efforts in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

“Our experienced personnel will continue to bolster wildfire response across the country,” said Al Davis, Texas A&M Forest Service interim director. “We are privileged to be in a position to assist our counterparts in the west, just as they have assisted us in the past.”

Texas A&M Forest Service personnel are highly skilled and well-trained to meet the needs of these incidents. Firefighters are held to rigorous fitness standards, ensuring they can work 16-hour days in adverse conditions while hiking through rugged terrain.