Texas A&M AgriLife leads research to predict where coronavirus is most likely to contaminate food supply

“We need to determine if cattle would actually contract it and if they would be able to spread it from animal to animal,” he said. “We don’t think they will contract the disease or spread it, but at the same time, we want to rule that out.”

Lamb said once the research is complete, a farm-to-plate education program through AgriLife Extension will be led by Jason Smith, beef cattle specialist in Amarillo.

Smith and his team will work on ensuring instructional videos, fact sheets and other educational materials are distributed to all stakeholders along the farm-to-plate food chain.

“We want to educate everyone — from the cow/calf owner to the stocker operator to the packing plant to the retail store — and make them aware of where the hot spots are and how the virus can be spread,” he said. “Our ultimate goal with this research is to educate people on how to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.”

Addressing the biggest bottleneck with science

Early in the pandemic, the meat industry’s production suffered bottlenecks as health and industry officials tried to grasp where and how workers were contracting the virus and whether that might impact the facility’s products.