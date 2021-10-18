Texas A&M AgriLife course tackles foot-and-mouth, animal disease risk

“The return of foot-and-mouth disease to the U.S. is one of the biggest threats to our industry,” said Colin Woodall, chief executive officer for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “It is important that courses like this are used to help educate, train and prepare large animal vets and industry experts to help us respond quickly and decisively. Preparation and prevention are key, and this course will help with both.”

Participants in the November course will learn to assess a farm’s risk of foot-and-mouth disease and develop enhanced biosecurity plans for minimizing the risk. Two videos of U.S. farms representing the beef and dairy industries will guide live discussions with animal health officials and foot-and-mouth disease experts — providing participants with practical experience vital to an operation’s business continuity during a foreign animal disease event. The videos were developed in collaboration with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, USDA-APHIS, will also take part during the training to discuss the specifics of a U.S. response in the event of an outbreak.