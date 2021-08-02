Texas A&M AgriLife celebrates the legacy of Joe Townsend

Making the classroom ‘feel like home’“My first class at Texas A&M was AGLS 101 with Dr. Joe,” said Jennifer Strong, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications and faculty director for the Dr. Joe Townsend ’67 Leadership Fellows Program. “He had the amazing ability to make even our largest classes and classrooms feel like home. Each student knew how much Joe cared about them, and his teaching style captivated and inspired us. Joe was the master of giving you a hug at the exact right time and a good kick in the pants when you needed it.”

Throughout her time in graduate school and as an academic adviser, she witnessed Townsend interacting with new freshmen at new student conferences.

“He put the parents’ minds at ease, made everyone laugh and taught me how to care for students,” she said. “When I returned to Texas A&M as a faculty member, I was blessed with the opportunity to be the faculty director for the Fellows program. We have had several hundred students complete the program and get to interact with Joe during the process. The world is a better place because of Joe Townsend.”

‘Educational visionary’