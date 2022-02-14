Texas A&M ag economist shares factors, trends behind continued high meat prices

Jeff Savell, a professor at Texas A&M and leader of the meat science section in the Department of Animal Science, said the Texas Barbecue Town Hall began seven years ago when members of the barbecue business had concerns over the price of brisket. Savell said it’s helpful for people across the state in the industry who handle all major proteins to gather and understand trends on local, statewide and national levels.

“We’re still in that process of brisket prices, and all protein prices, being extremely high,” Savell said. “You think about it from the barbecue business, the protein part of their business is the driving force. So, the price of their product has a large impact on their profitability and their availability these days, too.”

Chad Wootan, owner of Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in College Station, was one of several local attendees at the town hall and said one of the things that jumped out at him was Anderson’s mention of high corn prices. He said it’s invaluable having fellow barbecue restaurant owners gather to hear from a professional in agricultural economics share how trends are affecting businesses and that the latest trends are causing the perfect storm of high prices.