Texas A&M: A wool leader for more than a century

From resistance-to-compression studies that showed American wool was suitable to produce the finest fabrics to address market concerns, the research done through Texas A&M has helped shape the U.S. wool industry for well over 100 years as well as influence global markets.

Texas A&M AgriLife researchers published “Improvement of Sheep Through the Selection of Performance-Tested and Progeny-Tested Breeding Animals” based on its 1950-51 study. Today, advances in genetics and research make it easier than ever for producers to know and select their best animals to breed. The continued success over the years of AgriLife Research’s performance tests, which assist breeders in identifying their superior animals, is a testament to the importance of the work scientists and researchers continue to do.

Wool lab innovations

The contributions the Bill Sims Wool Lab and its precursors have made to the industry even just over the last 50 years have been remarkable, Brown said. Utilizing the latest technology and equipment, the wool lab helps lead advancements in academic and scientific sheep-related studies and puts those innovations into use to serve the commercial industry.