TALL leadership program applications now accepted

The Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program, TALL, is seeking applicants for its new cohort, which will begin in July 2022.
TALL is a two-year leadership development program managed by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Applications for the new cohort, Class XVIII, are due on or before March 15.
“The agriculture industry constantly faces new and unique challenges, and there is a need for individuals who have leadership potential to serve in decision-making positions,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, AgriLife Extension leadership program director, Bryan-College Station. “TALL graduates provide a new pool of proven leaders that can provide the leadership, insight, knowledge and direction to ensure that agriculture is viable in the future.”
The program invests 500 hours of intensive training per person in seminars, speakers and domestic and international study trips over two years, Mazurkiewicz said. It is equivalent to the time spent obtaining a master’s degree in agriculture. The typical class size is about 24, and participation cost is $3,000. The TALL XVIII International session will be held in 2024 in Russia and Poland.
“The mission of the program is to create a cadre of Texas leaders to ensure effective understanding and encourage positive action on key issues, theories, policy and economics that will advance the agriculture industry,” Mazurkiewicz said.
Participants include traditional crop producers, ranchers, bankers and attorneys, as well as those who work in lumber, food processing, agricultural corporations, agricultural service and horticultural industries, he said.
“The TALL program has taught me a lot about agriculture across the state, but most importantly, it’s taught me that the future of agriculture in our great state is in good hands,” said Lauren Echols Decker, executive vice president, Rolling Plains Cotton Growers Inc., Stamford. “Not only with my fellow cohort members, but with the families we’ve met across the country and in Texas who are deeply committed to sustaining rural communities and preserving agriculture’s many rich traditions.”
“The TALL program has given me an incredible opportunity to become an ambassador of agriculture by allowing me to participate in such an amazing experience,” said Kyle Watts, Texas Farm Credit branch manager, Tyler. “I have been fortunate to learn through the unique curriculum, investment, hard work and dedication of those who believe and support such a remarkable program.”