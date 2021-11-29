TALL leadership program applications now accepted

The Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program, TALL, is seeking applicants for its new cohort, which will begin in July 2022.

TALL is a two-year leadership development program managed by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Applications for the new cohort, Class XVIII, are due on or before March 15.

“The agriculture industry constantly faces new and unique challenges, and there is a need for individuals who have leadership potential to serve in decision-making positions,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, AgriLife Extension leadership program director, Bryan-College Station. “TALL graduates provide a new pool of proven leaders that can provide the leadership, insight, knowledge and direction to ensure that agriculture is viable in the future.”

The program invests 500 hours of intensive training per person in seminars, speakers and domestic and international study trips over two years, Mazurkiewicz said. It is equivalent to the time spent obtaining a master’s degree in agriculture. The typical class size is about 24, and participation cost is $3,000. The TALL XVIII International session will be held in 2024 in Russia and Poland.