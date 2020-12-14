Take precautions to prevent further spread of oak wilt disease

• Select well-seasoned firewood. Well-seasoned wood is cut before the summer and is typically dry with loose bark and cracked ends. Avoid oak wood that appears unseasoned, which may have tight bark and cut ends with no cracks or signs of aging. The extreme heat and dry conditions of a full Texas summer effectively destroys the fungus in cut firewood.

• Safely store unknown sources of firewood under plastic. If oak wood comes from an unknown source and is not well-seasoned, cover the woodpile with a clear piece of plastic. Burying the edges of the plastic will prevent the entry or exit of insects that might have been attracted to diseased wood and fungal mats.

• Destroy diseased red oaks. A knowledgeable arborist or forester should diagnose oak types that die rapidly or in groups for oak wilt. Trees suspected to have died recently from oak wilt should be destroyed by burning, burying or chipping. The heat of a fire destroys the fungus, and the smoke emitted poses no threat to healthy trees. When planning to do any outdoor burning, be sure to check with local officials to see if an outdoor burn ban is in place for your county. Take care not to burn on windy days with low humidity.