Study looks at U.S. climate change mitigation related to forestry and agriculture

Climate change mitigation investments in carbon sequestration related to forest management can help offset greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. crop and livestock production, according to a collaborative study that included a leading authority from Texas A&M University.

A new study published in the Journal of Forest Economics investigates the role of U.S. agriculture and forestry in greenhouse gas mitigation.

Bruce McCarl, an agricultural economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, was among the governmental and academic experts collaborating on this research published with the help of the nonprofit Research Triangle Institute, RTI, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

McCarl said results of the study will help decision-makers assess opportunities for greenhouse gas mitigation in forestry and agricultural systems as well as better understand how mitigation costs may change over time and under fluctuating economic conditions.

“For the study, we looked at different greenhouse gas emission reduction and sequestration possibilities,” McCarl said. “We tried to show how important agricultural and forestry climate mitigation actions could be to meeting our international responsibilities under the Paris Agreement.”