Study investigates reintroduction of ocelots to native Texas range

“Given the strong desire to provide regulatory relief and assurances to landowners, we anticipate a possible reintroduction proposal would be subject to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rulemaking or permitting process,” said East Foundation CEO Neal Wilkins. “Either tool will include the opportunity for public comment and an extensive coordination effort with landowners interested in participating in ocelot reintroduction efforts.”

Ultimately, an ocelot reintroduction would be aimed at contributing to ocelot recovery under the ESA. Creating a new population of ocelots in Texas would increase the total number of wild, resident ocelots in the state, grow ocelots’ current range, and expand the genetic diversity of ocelots in Texas, Lopez said.

The project is currently only exploring scientific material and existing ocelot research to assess paths forward for ocelot conservation. No decision-making on ocelot reintroduction is occurring at this time, but collaborators are looking for input from interested stakeholders.