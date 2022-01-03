Structure, behavior go into bull or steer decisions

They use GeneSeek to test bulls so they can let people know the genetic makeup of the animals, such as whether they are homozygous black or homozygous polled. Rincker says they also utilize enhanced expected progeny differences (EPDs) to help producers know what they are getting.

He says they also look at scrotal size and take early measurements.

Another factor to consider on bull candidates is their behavior.

“Disposition’s really critical for us,” he says. “They’ve got to have a disposition that’s quiet enough to work with.”

Each calf is evaluated separately. Eggers says about 60 to 70% of their calves stay as bulls, but they don’t start out targeting that number.

“It’s more each individual year,” he says. “There’s not really a percentage that we try to do.”

Rincker also says each calf is its own decision.

“Every calf’s on its own merit,” he says.

Among the bull calves, Eggers says wellness and behavior can help set them apart.