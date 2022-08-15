Stockpiled forage and winter pasture online learning event set Aug. 26

An online learning event titled “Reduce Winter Feeding with Stockpiled Forage and Winter Pasture” will be held Aug. 26.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will discuss how to significantly reduce hay feeding needs. The program is presented by Vanessa Corriher-Olson, AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, and Jason Banta, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Overton.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and consist of three sessions with two 90-minute breaks.

The cost is $35, and participants must register by noon on Aug. 25 at https://tx.ag/WinterPastureReg.

Electronic copies of slides and other program materials will be available to registrants prior to the program and all sessions will be recorded and available for later viewing.

“Following a difficult summer for hay production due to fertilizer prices and drought conditions, many producers will likely be looking for alternatives to feeding hay this winter,” said Corriher-Olson. “This program provides an in-depth overview of stockpiled forage and winter annual forage options for livestock producers.”

Banta said if producers are prepared and the region gets some rain this fall and winter, these strategies could reduce feeding costs by a couple hundred dollars per cow.

“In case it doesn’t rain, we will also cover strategies to limit risk and input costs with these options,” he said.

Corriher-Olson and Banta will cover the following topics:

Stockpiled forage: management and utilization.

Acres needed per cow for stockpiled forage and winter pasture.

Cool-season forages and variety selection.

Establishment and fertilization.

Monthly and seasonal forage production potential.

Appropriate mineral supplementation.

Estimated costs.

For additional information or questions, contact Michelle Sensing at 903-847-0611.