Stewardship webinar on the Prairie Project set August 5

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a webinar, “The Prairie Project: Coupling Fire and Grazing” at noon on Aug. 5. This is part of the ongoing Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management Stewardship Series of webinars.

The cost is $35. Advance registration at https://bit.ly/RWFMAugust is required for all participants. Pay via credit card when registering to immediately receive instructions to access the webinar.

The featured speaker is Laura Goodman, Oklahoma State University Extension rangeland ecology specialist, Stillwater.

The Prairie Project

The Prairie Project integrates research, education and extension programs to facilitate the adoption of new strategies to increase livestock production and promote rangeland health in the Great Plains.

Goodman is the co-leader of the project’s extension and education efforts and assists with applied research.