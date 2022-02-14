Statewide estate survey underway among farmers, ranchers, rural landowners

Understanding how our farms and ranches are being passed on through estates and what our rural landowners need to know about the process is the goal of a new Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service project funded by the Texas Corn Producers.

Tiffany Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, and Justin Benavidez, AgriLife Extension economist, both in Amarillo, are conducting a survey of farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and rural landowners about estate and succession planning.

“Estate and business succession planning is one of the most important things that any farmer, rancher or rural landowner can do,” Lashmet said. “Unfortunately, the statistics tell us many simply aren’t doing it.”

She said they’ve just launched the survey, which is available online or by mail. The survey link is https://tx.ag/EstateSurvey. The raw data — anything provided by individuals completing the survey — will not be shared.

“We are excited to have grant funding from Texas Corn Producers to conduct this survey to help us understand who is and is not working on estate plans, what barriers exist, and what educational resources we can develop that would be helpful in this process,” Lashmet said.