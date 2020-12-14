Specially designed biochar key to research project on fertilizer

“This project will allow for the evaluation of synergies among tillage systems, addition of cover/forage crops, and amended dairy manure on nutrient cycling and subsequent fate of nutrients in the soil profile and surface runoff,” DeLaune said.

Kan said field tests of biochar are ready to be conducted and they will begin with a culturally acceptable rate per acre. In addition, they will compare commercial biochar with the novel dairy manure kind at different rates.

What biochar does in the field

Brady will study the microbial profile of the soil after applying the biochar, particularly looking at how bacterial communities in the soil fare under green manure versus biochar.

“If you add green manure or biochar to the soil, you change the microbial activity,” he said. “Nitrogen and phosphorus are good for plants, but there’s too much of a good thing when you apply green manure to the soil. Dr. Kan’s system ties up those nutrients to keep them from washing off and becoming a pollutant. We will be monitoring the soil for positive changes on the microbial community.”