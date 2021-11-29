Speakers announced for annual Hemphill County beef cattle conference

The lineup of speakers for the annual Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Conference — and a new name — have been announced by Andy Holloway, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Hemphill County.

Moving forward, the event will be the Capital Farm Credit Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference. This conference, themed “Growing Roots,” is set for April 26-27 in the Jones Pavilion, 1101 N. Sixth St., Canadian.

“We have a powerful lineup of speakers from across the nation who will address critical and important issues facing beef cattle producers,” Holloway said.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will headline the event on April 26. Educational and inspirational speakers are on the agenda for April 27, with Keni Thomas of Florida as the keynote.

Pompeo served as the 70th secretary of state from 2018-2021 and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017-2018. He was elected to four terms in Congress, representing Kansas’ 4th District.