South Texas Agriculture Symposium to be held April 12 in San Antonio

The 2022 South Texas Agriculture Symposium will take place April 12 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Bexar County.

The event will start with onsite registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program will be from 8 a.m.-noon at 3355 Cherry Ridge Drive, Suite 208, San Antonio.

Preregistration is required by calling 210-631-0400 or emailing sarah.nichols@ag.tamu.edu to secure a spot.

The cost is $15, payable by cash or check, and one general Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit is offered. Refreshments and course materials will be provided.

The symposium is hosted by AgriLife Extension and Texas A&M AgriLife Research specialists in Corpus Christi. All speakers will present via livestream. The event is sponsored by the Bexar County Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Bexar County Farm Bureau.

The following topics and experts are scheduled for the symposium:

Websites and Apps to Improve Ranch Management: Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi.

Sandbur Management in Pastures and Hay Meadows: Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension agronomist, Corpus Christi.

Carbon Storage in Grasslands: Jamie Foster, AgriLife Research forage agronomist, Corpus Christi.

Extra Income Opportunities from Birding: Maureen Frank, AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist, Uvalde.

New Rules for Antibiotic Use in Livestock: Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension livestock specialist, Corpus Christi.

Linking Retail Beef Prices to Calf Prices: David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station.

Cotton Pests: Status of New and Old Technologies: Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension entomologist, Corpus Christi.