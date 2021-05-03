Soundness exam key to measure bulls’ potential

A significant portion of reproductive failures in cow-calf enterprises are due to the fertility of the herd bull. With turnout just around the corner, it’s time to focus on your bull battery. Most spring calving cow-calf operations are close to the start of the breeding season. There are two major considerations to keep in mind during this pre-turnout period:

1. Have a veterinarian conduct a breeding soundness exam (BSE) on all potential herd sires.

2. Monitor body condition score and slowly transition the newly purchased young bulls to a grazing setting.

Bull breeding soundness is one of the most economically important traits for cow-calf producers. Thus, a BSE is recommended to measure a bull’s potential to achieve satisfactory conception rates. The BSE should include examination of the reproductive anatomy, scrotal measurement, sperm motility, sperm morphology (physical characteristics), locomotion, eyesight and body condition score. A bull that passes the BSE appears to be sound for breeding purposes as best as science can determine at that point in time. Bulls should have a BSE six to eight weeks prior to turnout. If a bull fails the BSE, this allows producers to have enough time to replace the animal with a sound bull for the breeding season.