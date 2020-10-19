Soil testing puts lime, fertilizer needs in focus

Agricultural soil testing can be used for many purposes, but the primary use is to determine whether lime and/or fertilizer is needed, and, if so, how much.

The first step in soil testing is to collect the sample. For this article, let’s assume you have collected your soil sample, sent it to the lab and received your results. The information on the report may seem pretty confusing, leaving you to ask how to make sense of the data and use it to help you in your operation.

Information on a soil test

Not all labs report the same information, but most should report the basics: soil pH, lime recommendation (if needed), and soil test phosphorus and potassium. There may be other information on the report, such as soil test calcium, magnesium, sodium, CEC, nitrate-nitrogen, soluble salts and soil organic matter. These additional analyses can be useful but are not reported by all labs, or are considered optional tests with additional costs.

Soil pH