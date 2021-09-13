Small-acreage, new landowner series runs Sept. 13- Nov. 1 in Waco

A series designed for small-acreage landowners will begin Sept. 13 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in McLennan County at 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.
The sessions will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and take place on Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Oct. 11, Oct. 18 and Nov. 1.
The cost is $29 for the entire five-session series. Participants must preregister at https://tx.ag/SmallAcreageSeries. Participants may attend in person or online. Once registered, additional details will be sent regarding participation options.
“This series is ideal for the new and existing small-acreage landowners,” said Jerod Meurer, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resource agent for McLennan County. “It covers the basics of ownership to running an operation and everything between. But this is also an opportunity for landowners who may be looking to expand their operation or move in a new direction.”
Meurer said there has been a steady increase of landowners with small acreage, consisting of 5-25 acres, in Texas.
“This educational course will provide landowners with the proper knowledge needed for them to own, manage and maintain small acreage properties,” he said. “The series covers topics that provide fundamental knowledge of land and pond management, business and tax planning and potential government assistance.”
Workshop dates and topics
Sept. 13: Technical assistance and funding; what can I do with my new property; what Texas A&M AgriLife Extension can offer you.
Sept. 20: Getting to know your local lending agencies; agriculture property tax valuations.
Oct. 11: Plant identification for weed and brush control; pesticide control methods for pastures.
Oct. 18: Common tree issues and management; bee-keeping basics.
Nov. 1: Business planning for small-acreage farms; liability and insurance needs for landowners.
For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in McLennan County at 254-757-5180.