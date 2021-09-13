Small-acreage, new landowner series runs Sept. 13- Nov. 1 in Waco

A series designed for small-acreage landowners will begin Sept. 13 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in McLennan County at 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.

The sessions will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and take place on Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Oct. 11, Oct. 18 and Nov. 1.

The cost is $29 for the entire five-session series. Participants must preregister at https://tx.ag/SmallAcreageSeries. Participants may attend in person or online. Once registered, additional details will be sent regarding participation options.

“This series is ideal for the new and existing small-acreage landowners,” said Jerod Meurer, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resource agent for McLennan County. “It covers the basics of ownership to running an operation and everything between. But this is also an opportunity for landowners who may be looking to expand their operation or move in a new direction.”

Meurer said there has been a steady increase of landowners with small acreage, consisting of 5-25 acres, in Texas.