Six soil health principles for regenerative cattle ranches

The soil health principles are often discussed in the context of crop farming, but they can also be applied in pasture and range settings to regenerate soils. The soil health principles are the same whether in crops or pastures for cattle and other livestock, gardening or forestry. However, how they are applied changes with the context of how the land is being used.

The six soil health principles are:

1. Know your context

2. Cover the soil

3. Minimize soil disturbance

4. Increase diversity

5. Maintain continuous living plants/roots

6. Integrate livestock

Successful regenerative ranchers are using these soil health principles within the context of introduced and native forage production in pasture and rangeland. In the Great Plains, as well as around the world, ranchers are seeing the benefits of using these principles to guide their grazing practices. As their soils regenerate, they are seeing improvements in their soil carbon, water intake and storage, forage and livestock production, and profits.

Know your context