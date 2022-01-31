Separating cows could show nutritional benefit

“In wet years and dry years, we see a lot of variability with the forage,” McCarthy says.

It is also important to make sure animals have adequate protection from the winter weather, she says, including “spots for animals to get some shelter and get out of the elements.”

Deering says cattle do fairly well in the cold, but extreme cold can have effects.

“Cattle, they can tolerate cold pretty well,” he says. “With a heavy coat, and if they’re dry, critical temperature is like 18 degrees. … Every degree under 18, energy requirements go up by a percentage.”

However, winter elements can also add to cattle’s nutritional requirements.

“If we throw wind into the equation, and moisture, then energy requirements are going to go up,” Deering says.

In a feedlot setting, he says producers don’t want to have to alter feed rations too dramatically.

“You don’t want to be adjusting the levels too much, too quickly,” he says.

Also, Deering says water is as crucial as any feed.