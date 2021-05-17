Scientists: Climate variability to intensify in the Great Plains

It’s important to recognize that this is different than dealing with drought alone, he said.

“I do not wish to be alarmist, but we do want to present this message in an ag-production context so that the industry can prepare to offset the impact of greater weather variability on individual producers, grassland conservation and rural economies.”

The research indicates the number of deficit forage years for the southern Plains, which includes Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma, increased from two years per decade to three years and four months per decade, and remained at two years for the northern Plains. The number of abundant forage years increased from two to five years per decade in the northern Plains and from two to three and a half years in the southern Plains near the end of the century.

This indicates that beef producers will experience a greater number of years where annual forage production may vary by 50%. This increases the already difficult task of balancing forage production with cattle demand. Briske said this increasing weather variability could present sustainability problems for beef cattle operations and regions that have been successful historically.