Session highlights

Grandin’s talk was highlighted by her discussion about the point of balance and how long it takes cattle to calm down if they become fearful. Grandin graciously took photos with her many fans as well as autographing books for participants.

“Participants were excited to hear all of our experts, and being able to host someone as influential and well-known as Dr. Grandin for the event was fantastic,” said Dena Floyd, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Winkler and Loving counties. “We had so much positive feedback from our attendees on Tiffany Dowell Lashmet and our other AgriLife experts too. Our goal with this conference was to bring the latest relevant agricultural updates and news to our local beef cattle producers, and our outstanding lineup of speakers did exactly that.”