Safeguarding seed health protects Texas agriculture

“On a statewide basis, Texas A&M AgriLife plant pathologists are educating cotton growers and the seed industry about the risk of this disease and the need to ensure that they are not planting seed produced in areas where this disease occurs,” said Thomas Isakeit, AgriLife Extension plant pathologist in the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology.

The situation is ongoing and being monitored to confirm that FOV4 is not spreading beyond the El Paso-Hudspeth counties area, Isakeit said.

Informing Texans to safeguard Texas agriculture

Growers can do a great deal to contain the spread of plant pathogens, but the public must also be made aware of seed-related risks.

In summer 2020, thousands of people across the U.S. received packages of unidentified seeds in the mail. Assisting the outreach efforts of USDA-APHIS and TDA, Texas A&M AgriLife responded quickly to educate Texans of the serious threat the seeds could have on the state’s agriculture and environment.