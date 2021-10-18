Sabine River water quality training set for Oct. 21

A Texas Watershed Steward water quality training related to the Sabine River and smaller bayous within its basin will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21. In-person and virtual participants can earn continuing education credits for several professional fields.

The workshop will be at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 Farm-to-Market Road 1442, Orange. It is free and open to anyone interested in improving water quality in the region.

A virtual attendance option will be available for those unable to attend in-person.

The event will be presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Sabine River Authority.

“This workshop is designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities,” said Michael Kuitu, AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program, Bryan-College Station.

To attend in person or virtually, participants must preregister at the Texas Watershed Steward website at https://tws.tamu.edu/ or by calling 979-862-4457. Once registered, additional meeting information will be provided.