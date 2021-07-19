Retail beef prices remain high

“I would argue that the problem is still a lingering bottleneck in terms of a shrinking herd, packing capacity, trucking capacity to move product around the country, and all the moving parts that get us from the farm to the plate,” he said. “Part of that is the turmoil we’ve experienced during the pandemic and the volatility it introduced to the market. I think this is the latest round of volatility that we’re working through after a year and a half.”

Calf prices, high production costs

At the supply end of the chain, beef producers have seen calf prices rise some, especially in certain weight classes, but prices remain below the five-year average.

Anderson said high feed prices – mainly corn and soybean meal – have stymied price gains at local sale barns across the state. Feedlots are willing to pay more per pound for higher weight calves – 700-800 pounds – that do not require as much feed to finish out, while calves 400-600 pounds or lower are not fetching top dollar.

“Gains from grass cost less than corn right now, and so feedlots are willing to pay a little bit more for heavier calves,” he said.